WATCH: Alabama’s Brandon Miller Continues Tone-Deaf Intro Amid Murder Investigation

Maybe the Alabama basketball team will rethink Brandon Miller’s home-game intro, given the news that broke this past week.

After all, he’s connected to the murder of a 23-year-old woman. Police consider him a witness. Even so, maybe drop the pat-down act as part of his introduction. Have a look at the pre-game scene Saturday before Alabama played host to Arkansas.

Brandon Miller being introduced during the starting lineups pic.twitter.com/Fen0xT8V8L — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) February 25, 2023

As you can see, Brandon Miller moves through a gauntlet of teammates. Then he passes through a wall of smoke. Another teammate comes over and pats him down like Miller is going through security.

A reporter asked Alabama coach Nate Oats about the pre-game intro in the post-game press conference. Oats said there will be changes going forward.

“I think that’s something that’s been going on all year,” Oats told reporters. “I don’t watch our introductions. I’m not involved with them. I’m drawing up plays at that time. Regardless, it’s not appropriate. It’s been addressed, and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year.”

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst for Stadium, tweeted “completely tone deaf by Brandon Miller and the Alabama walk-on. So dumb.”

As Alabama fans pointed out to Goodman, Miller and the teammate have done this same pat down all season. But here’s why college basketball fans thought it was at a minimum, tone deaf.

Police Said Brandon Miller Brought Gun to Darius Miles Before Shooting

Earlier this week, police alleged in a prelimimary hearing that Miller brought a gun to then teammate Darius Miles. Police charged Miles and another man with capital murder in the killing of Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed near campus, Jan. 15. Alabama kicked Miles off the team, but Miller still is with the squad. He’s the star of a team considered a favorite to win a national title.

Police say Miller wasn’t involved in the killing. Rather, he’s considered a witness. Tuscaloosa police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified in court this week that Miles sent a text to Miller, asking him to bring him his gun. A third player, Jaden Bradley, also was at the scene. Police say the gun used to shoot Harris was in the back seat of Miller’s car. Miles left it there when Miller dropped him off at a sports bar earlier in the evening.

Alabama still kept Miller in the starting lineup even after news broke this week tying him to the gun used in the crime. He scored 41 points, Wednesday, against South Carolina.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide beat the Razorbacks, 86-83. And once again, Brandon Miller was the star for the Tide. He scored 24 points.