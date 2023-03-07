Even some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour are intimidated by the island green at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. Can you imagine how it might feel for the likes of a weekend scratcher? It might be the most frightening shot on a course.

Before The Players gets underway at TPC Sawgrass this weekend, the PGA Tour wanted to take a little inventory of how amateur golfers would perform on the toughest Par 3 in golf. As you might imagine, it did not end well.

But, it does make us laugh … and feel better about our own golf game. A total of 95 amateur golfers teed it up on the 17th hole, below is a video of the results:

The pros make it look easy. It's not.



Doesn’t that make you feel better? Perhaps the best part — other than seeing a number of splashes — was the constant swearing that happened after every shot.

A few amateurs knocked the ball on the green and secured the best birdie of their careers. Those came few and far between, though.

Per the video, the 95 amateurs hit a total of 102 balls into the water while attempting to reach the green — an average of 1.07 per player. How does that compare to the PGA Tour guys? That average is 0.12 since 2013.

So, maybe the individuals who play the sport professionally are pretty good. But that’s just a hunch.

Netflix Announces Season 2 of Full Swing

As entertaining as it might be to watch a five-minute video of amateur golfers finding water and swearing constantly, it’s not going to land a documentary series anytime soon. We’ll leave that to the professionals, too.

This week, Netflix announced that it will again work with the PGA Tour for a second season of Full Swing. The first season of the docu-series — which followed some of the sport’s top players — launched in February.

The documentary gave people a behind-the-scenes look at how the world’s most talented players handled the stresses of a full schedule, travel, pressures of winning and family life. It’s been so popular that Netflix will run a second season, set to launch in 2024.

Netflix will have a similar behind-the-scenes approach but will follow different golfers. Season 1 featured some of the world’s top players, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa and others.