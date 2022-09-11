WATCH: App State Students Storm Downtown Boone After Massive Upset of Texas A&M

We told you that Boone, North Carolina, would be wild Saturday night after App State stunned Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

Truthfully, we might’ve undersold just how wild things would get. This was the Mountaineers’ Super Bowl. And students of the school made sure to celebrate as such — flooding the streets and going buck wild.

I mean, for real. Boone might never recover. pic.twitter.com/6wTmfaBTUp — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) September 11, 2022

Another video taken at the scene shows hundreds — if not thousands — of students and fans running throughout the streets and meeting up in a mosh pit of sorts. This is what it’s like to party like it’s 2007 all over again.

And how fitting is it, that App State’s 17-14 victory over Texas A&M comes nearly 15 years to the day of its shock victory over Michigan. They played spoiler once again, this time at the expense of the Aggies. A team that came into the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, now can hardly afford another loss. The bad news? Miami, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida still remain on the schedule.

But that’s not an issue App State has to deal with. This is their moment.

“We just came into College Station and beat the No. 6 team in the country. How cool is that?” Clark said after the game. “I wish my wife and kids were here. My little son, Braxton. It’s unbelievable. I love this program, it means everything to me. We’ve lost three in a row. That’s hard at Appalachian State, but to win here, hey, God is good, and we’re gonna have one hell of a time on that plane ride back to Boone tonight.”

Back to the Drawing Board for Texas A&M After Loss to App State

As huge of a victory this is for App State, it’s as deflating for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher. The pressure is officially on for Fisher after signing an extension last fall that pays him $9 million annually through 2031. And yet, Fisher’s record in College Station through 50 games is eerily similar to that of Kevin Sumlin, whom he replaced in 2018. Fisher is 35-15. Sumlin was 36-14. That’s hardly what the university had in mind when they plucked Fisher from Florida State.

Perhaps most concerning was the Aggies’ offense, which generated just 186 yards and had just 18:30 of possession. Quarterback Haynes King was off the mark, finishing 13-20 passing for 97 yards. Fisher has LSU transfer Max Johnson to turn to if he wants to make a change. As of now, it’s unclear if he will do so. He did say, however, that they will evaluate everything.

“We still have a chance to have a very good football team,” Fisher said. “We need to be face down, locked in and coach the heck of [our players] and get them to play well.”