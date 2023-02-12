WATCH: Auburn Student Wins Car at Basketball Game on an Insane Putt

Auburn might not have defeated in-state rival Alabama on Saturday afternoon, but there’s one student who couldn’t care less. Why? He’s headed home with a new car.

During a break in Saturday’s action between the Tigers and Crimson Tide, an Auburn student was selected to attempt a 94-foot putt for a car. All he had to do was putt the ball the full length of the court through a golf-ball sized hole.

No problem, right? The student made it look easy. Now, he’s heading home with a new car. Here’s video of his insane putt from Saturday:

I don’t care about any shots that happened in the actual game, this 94-foot putt for a new car was the best one of the day. It might’ve gotten the loudest cheer of the afternoon, too.

Alabama defeated Auburn 77-69 on Saturday to remain undefeated in SEC play. But, as stated earlier, that fan with a new car absolutely does not care right now.

Colorado State Student Wins Free Beer for a Year

What do you think a college student would rather have: A free car or free beer for a year? Most of us would take the vehicle and shell out the money for the brews. But in college … the rules are a bit different.

Much like the Auburn student who won a free car, a Colorado State student shot his way to free beer. He didn’t have to break out the putter, just knock down a half-court shot.

A Colorado State student named Tyler made a half-court shot during a basketball game earlier this year, winning free beer for a year. Talk about a college dream.

𝗕𝗘𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 🤯🍻



Tyler channeled his inner @droddy22 to win 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 beer for a year with this half-court shot – courtesy @newbelgium❗️#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/grNwUY9cVe — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) January 7, 2023

Without question, Tyler became the most popular guy on campus with his free beverage honor. Everyone in Fort Collins will be hoping for a complimentary drink or two.