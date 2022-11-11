WATCH: Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates Without Helmet On To Celebrate Panthers TNF Win Over Atlanta

Baker Mayfield didn’t feature in the Carolina Panthers‘ (3-7) 25-15 Week 10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on “Thursday Night Football.”

But if you see him pop up on this week’s injury report with a concussion, don’t be surprised. Mayfield didn’t need a snap to potentially find himself in the protocol, as in the moments leading up to the Panthers’ win being official, he headbutted his teammates. While his teammates had their helmets on, Mayfield was wearing the customary backup quarterback’s ball cap.

Baker Mayfield head butting teammates without a helmet on 🥴 pic.twitter.com/1GEOEsJ8qh — PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2022

Amazon Prime play-by-play man Al Michaels said it best when the moment was shown on the broadcast.

“Good way to wind up in concussion protocol even thought you don’t get in the game,” Michaels said.

Given the increased emphasis on concussions in the NFL this season, the sight of Mayfield head butting his teammates helmet-less likely made the league office cringe. And for good reason.

This story is developing…