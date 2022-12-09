WATCH: Benches-Clearing Brawl Breaks Out in World Cup Match Between Argentina and Netherlands

It’s not everyday you see a brawl on the pitch during a soccer match, but that’s exactly what we got in the World Cup Quarterfinal showdown between Argentina and the Netherlands Friday.

With Argentina clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute, midfielder Leandro Paredes went in for a strong challenge on Dutch defender Nathan Ake. Paredes got none of the ball and all of Ake, leading to cries for a yellow from the Netherlands bench. A brawl broke out between the two teams after Paredes fired the ball into the Dutch bench.

No punches were thrown, however, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk leveled Paredes to the ground. Paredes received a yellow for the challenge and nothing for kicking the ball into the bench.

OH MY 😳



Things are HEATED between Argentina and Netherlands 👀 pic.twitter.com/7NXz93ts8x — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

It appeared Argentina would coast into the Semifinals after forward Lionel Messi netted one from the spot in the 73rd minute, giving his country a two-goal advantage. At that time, the Netherlands had just one shot with striker Memphis Depay quiet. Manager Louis van Gaal subbed off Depay for Wout Weghorst in the 78th minute — a decision which changed the match.

Weghorst out-muscled Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez to head one past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 83rd minute. What happened next — the latest regular time equalizer in World Cup history. It was the super-sub Weghorst again, who knotted things up to send the match to 30 minutes of extra time.

Argentina, Netherlands Dueling for World Cup Semifinal Spot

Both teams are continuing to battle it out in extra time with a World Cup Semifinal spot on the line. The winner will face Croatia, who upset Brazil in penalties early Friday. Argentina are on the hunt for its first World Cup championship since 1986 while the Netherlands are looking for their first.