WATCH: Bills-Dolphins Fans Brawl in Parking Lot Outside Stadium

Things got crazy in the Miami Dolphins’ (3-0) 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills (2-1). After all, it gave us the Butt Punt — a play that would make Mark Sanchez proud.

But things got outright wild after the game and in the parking lot outside Hard Rock Stadium. As much as it was a rough day for Josh Allen himself, it was arguably worse for the fan wearing his jersey after the loss. In a video recorded by fans, the fan is seen taking a kick to the face during a brawl involving multiple people. Things got worse for the Bills fan, who took some more fists and kicks to his head.

Video does not show what started the melee, although it’s clear the Bills lost on and off the field. Well, at least this fan did. Later on, Bills Mafia attempted to help out the poor guy. The incoming Bills fan was jumped by a Dolphins fan and punched in the head for trying to help.

Dolphins Down Bills in Week 3 Matchup

The fight came moments after the Dolphins improved to 3-0 on the young season. Miami’s defense shut down Allen and the Bills offense not once, but twice in the final three minutes to hold on. It ended after Allen failed to get a snap off before the clock ran out.

“I don’t like these shock endings,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said after the win, via ESPN. “But I’m just really, really happy for the team because this much I do know: Teams win football games, and if you are going to have success over the long haul, you have to have confidence that whatever phase can win a football game for you, can go ahead and do that.”

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an injury scare late in the second quarter after being shoved down to the ground by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa popped up but had trouble staying on his feet. He left the game and was evaluated for a concussion. Tests were negative and he returned to start the second half. He finished the day 13-of-18 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown.