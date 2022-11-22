WATCH: Bills Fan Jumps Off Roof Into Huge Pile of Snow During Historic Storm

Bills Mafia gonna Bills Mafia — even in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow event.

Buffalo recorded up to 80 inches of snow over the course of a few days from the event. The Bills were forced to relocate their Week 11 home matchup against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit as a result. Local government urged Buffalonians to stay inside, but of course you know that didn’t stop them. It certainly didn’t stop one Bills fan, who went one-on-one with the weather.

Bills fans are used to jumping through tables, but when your entire ground is covered in snow, you improvise. Improvise as in you slam a cold one and dive feet-first into a gigantic pile of snow in front of your house. Yes, that’s a summary of an event involving a diehard Bills fan.

Can you think of anything more on-brand?

This die-hard Bills fan jumped from the roof of his house into a giant pile of snow on Nov. 20. The team’s home game was moved to Detroit due to historic snowfall in the area. https://t.co/M4HlMUKXt5 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 22, 2022

Bills Overcome Snow, Relocation to Down Browns

It seemed inconvenient for Buffalo to have to relocate on just a few days notice, fighting the conditions just to get to Detroit to begin with. That, however, did not deter the Bills (7-3), who defeated the Browns (3-7), 31-23. Buffalo overcame an early deficit, in which they trailed 7-3 after one quarter of play. Star receiver Stefon Diggs was held without a target for much of the first half.

But after the offense found its rhythm, there was no stopping this motivated bunch. Buffalo put up 28 points in the subsequent three quarters, much contributed to the success of its run game. They ran for 171 yards on a robust 5.2 yards per carry. Buffalo failed to roll over following the crazy week, something head coach Sean McDermott believes could be a rallying point.

“When you go through a shared experience like this, it can bring a team closer together,” McDermott said after the game, via NBC Sports.