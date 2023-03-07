WATCH: Boston Red Sox Star Justin Turner Takes Fastball to the Face in Scary Spring Training Game Incident

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was taken to the hospital after taking a fastball to the face during his team’s 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Grapefruit League action Monday in Fort Myers.

Turner fell to the ground after Tigers RHP Matt Manning drilled him. Boston’s medical personnel rushed to the plate to tend to the 38-year-old, who was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he exited the field at JetBlue Park. Turner spent time briefly at a local hospital where he needed 16 stitches.

Turner’s wife, Kourtney, shared an encouraging update on Instagram.

“16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans,” Kourtney wrote. “… Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers. We’re home now and he’s resting (okay – maybe listening to the replay of the game).”

The Red Sox issued a statement of their own, saying that Turner underwent treatment for soft tissue injuries.

“He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion,” the statement read, via ESPN. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

Justin Turner Makes the Switch to American League

Turner is entering his 15th season in MLB and first with the Red Sox. The two-time All-Star inked a two-year, $22 million deal with Boston this offseason. He spent the past nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020. Turner captured the 2017 NLCS MVP award after the Dodgers’ five-game triumph over the Chicago Cubs. Turner hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games in 2022.

He chose to sign with Boston large in part due to the recruiting efforts of manager Alex Cora.

“I know him well… love A.C. and the way he goes about things… Alex was a great competitor,” Turner said after signing. “He played the game the right way. Played the game hard. I think he’s a baseball rat. He loves the game. He’s constantly thinking the game. Looking forward to being in the same dugout as him with many conversations to come.”