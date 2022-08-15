WATCH: Bronny James Posterizes Opponent During Overseas Basketball Tournament

20 years ago, a high school LeBron James posterized his way through opponents on his way to becoming the best player in the NBA. His son, Bronny James, appears to be heading down that same path.

Playing for California Club in the Club Basketball Euro Tour in Paris, Monday, Bronny showed that he is, in fact, LeBron James’ son. How can we tell, you ask? Look no further than his posterizer dunk on a player of U18 French Select.

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

“OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!” LeBron James tweeted.

The drive, the stuff, the follow through. Almost identical to what we’ve seen from LeBron James for the past two decades. Bronny looks the part, as his youngest son, Bryce, is hoping to soon make his mark. The two are now playing together on the same team — an exciting visual for their dad.

Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2022

“Man I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW,” LeBron James tweeted.

What’s Next For Bronny James?

Bronny James, the 17-year-old sensation, is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon School. He’s the 38th ranked player in the class of 2023, per On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound shooting guard, however, doesn’t have any offers. The reason for that, is like his dad before him, Bronny isn’t expected to play collegiate basketball.

LeBron James, meanwhile, is entering his 20th season in the league and fifth with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 37-year-old is under contract this season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’s made it clear in the past that wherever Bronny goes, he goes.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said in February, via The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”