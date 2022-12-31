WATCH: Bruce Buffer Takes Break From UFC to Deliver Absolutely Electric Fiesta Bowl Intro

It’s not time for football — or any sport — until Bruce Buffer say it is.

The long-time UFC announcer brought his signature “It’s Tiiiiiiime” call to help kick off the the first College Football Playoff semifinal. He planted himself in one end zone of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Then told the crowd and those watching from their couches that it was time for some football.

Yes, we agree. So bring it, TCU and Michigan.

To help you get in the mood, we’ve got the Bruce Buffer intro. And you know, there’s always time to listen to Buffer. Makes you want to go out and drive a tackling dummy.

We are digging this Bruce Buffer x College Football crossover🔥



The ESPN cameras very nearly didn’t get back in time to show Buffer, who was dressed in a black and silver metallic jacket. Not only was the game the first semifinal, Saturday also happens to be New Year’s Eve. You need to be festive.

“Bruce Buffer is a great hype man. It’s time at the Fiesta Bowl,” tweeted Cedric Golden, sports columnist at the Austin American-Statesman. We agree. Buffer and hype will forever be intertwined. However, you normally see him in the octagon. He’s the announcer for UFC events. You probably also know is brother, Michael. Or you know his voice. “Let’s get ready to rummmmble.” The Buffer brothers know how to put you in the mood.

Brandon Brown, who covers the Michigan Wolverines, tweeted: “Boyz II Men and Bruce Buffer are both in the house here walking around and practicing during pre game. Minds are being blown.”

At least one fan thought it strange that Buffer didn’t go completely UFC at a college football game.

“Bruce Buffer saying “IT’S TIME” without saying “5 ROUNDS” immediately after is a war crime.”

Content creator Robert Morrison said it best. “BAD DAY TO BE A BRICK WALL WHEN BRUCE BUFFER HAS THE MIC.”