WATCH: Bucs Pass to Tom Brady Picked Off by Seahawks in Absurd Play Call

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) have been criticized this season for a lack of creativity in their 25th-ranked scoring offense. Well, it appears offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been listening. Up 14-3 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany, against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3), Leftwich dialed up one of the more bizarre play calls you’ll ever see.

Rather than have his seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback receive the snap, he opted to go with running back Leonard Fournette. Not for a wildcat run, however, but a designed pass to — you guessed it — Tom Brady.

Yes, Brady. The 45-year-old with three receptions in his 23-year career. Wanna guess how that went? Take a look for yourself below.

The #Seahawks pick off the #Bucs but it's Fournette trying to pass it to Tom Brady. What was that call Leftwich?



