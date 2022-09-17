WATCH: BYU Player Kingsley Suamataia Waves Oregon Flag in Honor of Late Former Teammate Spencer Webb

This is the sentiment that makes us love college football. Brigham Young, as the road team, honored the memory of former Oregon tight end Spencer Webb.

Webb died this summer, two weeks before the Oregon Ducks opened preseason training camp. Webb, who was headed into his fifth season at Oregon, played tight end for the Ducks.

Spencer Webb died in mid-July. He was out at Triangle Lake in western Oregon. And he fell and hit his head. The Ducks played host to Brigham Young Saturday afternoon. And BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia, a transfer from Oregon and former teammate of Webb’s, carried the Oregon flag as the Cougars were introduced in pre-game.

Fox Sports, which broadcast the game, mentioned the Spencer Webb moment. Take a look at the high character moment.

Oregon transfer and current BYU player Kingsley Suamataia brought out an Oregon flag in tribute to former teammate Spencer Webb, who died in July.



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/bByzMxUnqJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022

Kingsley Suamataia Spent One Season at Oregon Before Transferring

Suamataia, an offensive lineman, played for Oregon last season. He appeared in one game, but got to count it as a redshirt season. He then transferred to BYU, a move that brought him closer to his Utah hometown. So he was an obvious pick for BYU to honor Webb when playing the Ducks.

Plus, the BYU team left a bouquet of flowers at the 4 yard line. Webb wore No. 4.

#BYU placed flowers on the 4-yard line in honor of Oregon TE Spencer Webb who passed away this past July.



💙 💛 💚 #BYUFootball #BYUvsORE pic.twitter.com/7ESeug4mKZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2022

Spencer Webb Suffered Fatal Injury While Cliff Climbing

Sadly, Webb’s life ended while he was supposed to be having a fun day out at the lake. The day before, he’d been with his fellow Ducks doing a team-building exercise. For the day at Triangle Lake, Webb had been in the “rock slide” area. Those are natural rock formations that lake goers often use as water slides. Police said they discovered Spencer Webb about a 100 yards down a steep path. He’d fallen there while he was trying to climb a near vertical cliff. Paramedics couldn’t revive Webb. The sheriff’s department ruled his death an accident, saying there was no evidence of foul play.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning posted to Twitter the night Webb died. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Spencer Webb grew up in Sacramento, California. In his four seasons with Oregon, Webb caught 32 passes for 296 yards. He also caught four touchdowns in his 29-game career. He said it always was his dream to play for the Ducks. A month after his death, his girlfriend announced that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first baby.

Oregon paid tribute to Spencer Webb when the Ducks opened their season earlier this month.