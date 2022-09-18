WATCH: Cameraman Gets Leveled During Bengals-Cowboys Game

You know you saw it, and you know you chuckled. Because that’s just what happens when we witness a cameraman take a spill during an NFL game.

While fans were busy watching the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 on Sunday, viewers’ eyes were diverted for a split second. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase took an end around near the sideline and was pushed out by a Cowboys defender.

Chase couldn’t stop his momentum and slammed directly into the cameraman, who did see him coming. It was too late, however, and said cameraman took quite a tumble.

RIP Camera Guy and RIP my Fantasy team pic.twitter.com/NTFFdjxvc9 — Kyle (@kyle_kylebean2) September 18, 2022

Chase, proving he is a #goodguy, stayed on the sideline for a few seconds to check on the cameraman. It would shock no one if the cameraman was entered into concussion protocol after that one.

Cameraman Goes Down During Cooper Rush’s 2nd Start With Cowboys

The game itself is the first in a new era for the Cowboys — at least for the next 6-8 weeks. That is how long quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be sidelined following his injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott injured his right thumb and underwent successful surgery. Cooper Rush is under center, making his 2nd career start. Rush started one game last season — a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Rush said this week that he is looking forward to the opportunity in Prescott’s absence.

“I think it’s more about the teammates. All you do every day is want to earn their respect,” Rush said. “To go out there on Sunday, that’s the best way to do it. Go play well. They have my respect. I think they respect me. I think we’ve got a good group. [I] think we’re ready to roll.”