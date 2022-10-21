WATCH: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Screams at Coach Kliff Kingsbury During Thursday Night Football

In the first half of the NFL Thursday Night Football matchup, Kyler Murray let it fly at his Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals are playing well, and the defense is just as much to thank as the offense. Still, there was a time when this game wasn’t going well.

As the Saints took a 14-6 lead over the Cardinals, Kyler Murray got to work. He was able to march his offense down the field and into the red zone. That’s where a timeout caused Murray to boil over. He wanted his head coach to trust him a bit more and let him do things his way.

There is either a lot of trust between this quarterback and the coach, or there could be underlying feelings between the two. I’d just chalk it up to the nature of the game. It’s intense down there on Thursday Night Football.

This might have been the spark that this Cardinals team needed to get their butts in gear. They were able to punch it into the endzone soon after this and convert on a two-point conversion. That tied the game up at 14-14. That was only the beginning.

Much to the dismay of the Saints, the Cardinals weren’t just getting it going on offense. Kyler Murray was throwing deep passes, he was hitting the ground and rushing for big gains – the defense had no answer.

The Arizona defense had the Saints all figured out by this point, though.

Kyle Murray, Cardinals Open Big Lead Before Half

You know how there was only 2:32 left in the second quarter and the Cardinals were down 6-14? Well, that didn’t last long at all. Between the job Kyle Murray was doing on offense, getting DeAndre Hopkins involved for the first time this season, and what the defense did to Dalton’s offense – it was more scoring than we’ve seen in a long time on Thursday night.

Andy Dalton threw not one, but two pick sixes within 1:04 of each other that put New Orleans in a massive hole. The veteran quarterback had only thrown one interception in his first three games this season. He would go to the locker room at halftime with three interceptions and 12 points for the opposing defense.

Perhaps taking advantage of all of those injuries on the Saints’ side of things, the Cardinals are off to a fast start on Thursday Night Football.