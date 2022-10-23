WATCH: Chain Gang Member Gets Rocked in Bengals-Falcons Game

We officially have a chain gang member down in the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) – Atlanta Falcons (3-3) Week 7 matchup.

During the first half of the Sunday matinee, Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was on the receiving end of a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota. Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie shoved him out of bounds near the chains.

For the unlucky chain gang member positioned on the sideline, he stood right in the landing zone of Zaccheaus. The chain gang member had no chance and took a huge hit on his way down to the ground.

Chain gang member gets run into by Olamide Zaccheaus out of bounds. Hopefully he’s okay #Bengals #Falcons pic.twitter.com/4XYJsc0TMz — The Who Dey Conglomerate (@Harambengal) October 23, 2022

A functioning chain gang member or not, nothing was going to help the Falcons in this one. Not on this Sunday, not against these Bengals. The Bengals, who are a few plays away from being 6-0, have had their way against a much-improved Falcons squad.

Bengals’ Offense Dominates Falcons

Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 19-of-21 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

In the first half.

This story is developing…