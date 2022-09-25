WATCH: Chargers Fan Caught on Camera As He Flips Off, Slaps Jaguars RB James Robinson

During the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in Los Angeles, a Chargers fan is caught on camera flipping off and then slapping Jaguars running back James Robinson after getting shoved out of bounds and near the stands.

In this video posted to Twitter by Barstool Sports, Robinson is seen getting shoved out of bounds. Then, his momentum carries him from the sidelines all the way to the stands, where he stops right before some sort of lounge or club seating.

He uses the barrier to halt his motion and turns around. As he turns around, a man in a Chargers jersey flips Robinson off, waving double middle fingers to Robinson’s back.

As Robinson slowly walks away, the man is then seen slapping at Robinson and the football in his hand. However, it seems James Robinson either didn’t notice the fan or chose not to engage with him, as he walks back toward the field without saying anything.

You can watch the clip below.

You stay classy San Diego pic.twitter.com/wogSxy7EY7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

“You stay classy San Diego,” the account captions their post, a reference to the Chargers’ former location in San Diego and the famous catchphrase of fictional news reporter Ron Burgundy of the Anchorman movies.

Plenty of fans replied to the post, voicing their opinions and reactions to the incident.

However, many fans first took issue with the post’s caption, with many pointing out that the team no longer plays in San Diego. Clearly, most of those people aren’t big Anchorman fans since the reference went over their head.

“Well this is awkward the chargers play in LA,” one person wrote. Then, another user replied to them, writing: “well this is awkward because you don’t know it’s clearly an anchorman quote.”

Fans React to Fan Flipping Off and Slapping James Robinson

Others remarked that they thought they may have been the only one to notice the incident on television. “Glad I’m not the only one who saw this,” they said.

“Why is this ok? I hope they kicked that fan out,” one person wrote.

Another person roasted the fan. “Bro paid $10,000 to sit behind the cameraman.”

James Robinson has enjoyed great success in the NFL despite being an undrafted player.

Robinson is the fourth undrafted player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in his rookie season, following Dominic Rhodes, LeGarrette Blount, and Phillip Lindsay.

He also finished with the record for most scrimmage yards of any rookie free agent in NFL history. For his efforts, Robinson was ranked 100th on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 list.

However, against the New York Jets in Week 16 of the 2021 season, Robinson tore his Achilles in the first quarter. He finished the season with 767 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games during the controversy-filled Urban Meyer season.

His 2022 has started with a bang, and in this game, he pulled off a 50-yard touchdown run.