WATCH: Charles Barkley Calls Out Warriors to Draymond Green’s Face

Charles Barkley may have given Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors a little added motivation for the remainder of the season. The former NBA star let his true feelings on the team be known during Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Green joined the TNT broadcast in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s event from Salt Lake City. He made the comment that a lower-seeded team could make a deep run in the playoffs this year, because of the balance across the league.

After making the remark, Barkley took a chance to throw some shade at the Warriors. He doesn’t have a lot of faith in the team winning a title this year.

“I hate to say it, but the Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Barkley said. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with Green.

“That’s crazy. You said that last year,” Green responded. “But we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

As part of the back-and-forth, Barkley then denied making similar comments last year. Then, the TNT analyst went all in.

“Y’all are cooked now,” Barkley said. “Y’all are done. I’m telling you, y’all are done.”

Green has been part of four championship seasons with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022). Golden State currently owns the ninth-best record in the Western Conference at 29-29.

To sum up the weekend from Salt Lake City, Charles Barkley did a pretty good job of rubbing people the wrong way. Not only did he jump on Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, but he was also critical of the state of Utah.

Unlike his comments to Green, Barkley had some support with his remarks about Salt Lake City. Shaquille O’Neal backed up his colleague, agreeing that the host city of this year’s All-Star Game was “boring.”

“These people are going to heaven,” Barkley said during the broadcast. “Ain’t nothing to do in this boring a– city.”

Shaq agreed, adding, “I never ate so much room service in my life.”

Utah Senator Nate Blouin caught wind of the comments from the NBA analysts over the weekend. He wasn’t too pleased with how the city, or the state, was being portrayed.

“Super disappointing take. Do better Shaq and Charles,” Blouin wrote on Twitter. “Bet y’all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn’t even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we’re working hard to change.”