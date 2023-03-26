WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Hilarious Mistake While Praising Florida Atlantic

Charles Barkley tried to heap immense praise to Florida Atlantic following its 79-76 victory over Kansas State in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Things quickly went off the rails for Barkley, as they typically do when he’s on the TBS/TNT broadcast. Barkley stumbled over his words as he contemplated the best way to describe the magnitude of Florida Atlantic’s victory — a program which had made it to the tournament just once since its inception in 1988.

The result was the flub of a popular phrase, and a set consisting of Ernie Johnson, Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Kenny Smith in laughter.

Charles Barkley tries to give Florida Atlantic serious praise and it quickly goes off the rails, once again making Clark Kellogg laugh hysterically. 🏀🦉🎂🥕🤣🤣🤣 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0LLHTAlVI0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 26, 2023

“It’s not just tonight,” Barkley said, via Awful Announcing. “It’s incredible what they’ve accomplished. Tonight was the final cher-care-cream on the cake I guess you could say.”

It appears that Barkley mixed up the idiom “cherry on top” with “icing on the cake,” combining the two. Eventually, with the help of his colleagues, Barkley found the words he was looking for and said it correctly.

“Icing on the cake!” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley Rips New NCAA President, Politicians During March Madness Broadcast

The Basketball Hall of Fame forward has been a staple of the network’s NCAA Tournament coverage since 2011. In addition to breaking down games, Barkley is typically good for some zingers or some blunt analysis — such as this past Thursday, when Barkley took aim at a group of people not associated with basketball.

Charlie Baker recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Greg Gumbel and Kellogg about what progress looks like on the NIL front as he begins his job as new NCAA president. Baker, the former governor of Massachusetts, laid out his plan to discuss the best way to navigate through NIL with lawmakers. The 60-year-old Barkley wasn’t a fan of what he was hearing, and took a shot at the United States’ politicians.

“Did he say we’re going to ask the politicians to help us? See, that pisses me off already,” Barkley huffed at the rest of the CBS crew, before dishing out some controversial statements. “Our politicians are awful people. As I talked to Clark earlier, because I asked about your conversation…I would actually go to people who actually care about basketball. I would put a committee together.

“I would love for Clark to be on the committee, get some coaches, get some players together and let’s try to work this thing out. We can’t ask these politicians nothin’. Those people are awful people. Democrats and Republicans — they’re all crooks!”