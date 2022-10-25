WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast

Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned Monday night on ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”

Obama, the 44th President of the U.S., was the first of three guests on the New England Patriots (3-3) vs. Chicago Bears (2-4) alternate broadcast. A known Bears fan, Chicago scored during Obama’s time chatting it up with Peyton and Eli Manning. For a moment there, Obama flashed his best Joe Buck.

“I believe that’s touchdown, people,” said Obama, as Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran one in for six.

Bears fans might be begging for Obama to come back on the “ManningCast,” given what’s transpired since he departed the broadcast. The Bears had a healthy 10-0 lead while Obama was on the air. Mac Jones, making his return from injury for the Patriots, was just 3-of-6 passing for 13 yards with an interception.

Not long after Obama left, it was suddenly 14-10 advantage New England. Rookie Bailey Zappe took over for Jones and immediately led the Patriots on back-to-back scoring drives. Rhamondre Stevenson capped off the second with a four-yard scamper.

Bears Bounce Back in Barack Obama’s Absence on ‘ManningCast’

The Bears evidently can score when Obama is not on the “ManningCast.” With time winding down in the first half, the Bears embarked on a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive. This time, it was Khalil Herbert’s turn, turning a screen pass from Fields into a 25-yard touchdown.