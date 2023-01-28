WATCH: Chiefs Star Drops Mic on Media with Final Shot at Bengals

The 2023 AFC Championship is an exact repeat of the 2022 edition. Kansas City is hosting Cincinnati in Arrowhead Stadium in the evening game on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow for a fourth time in two seasons, and for the second straight year with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Last January, Burrow and the Bengals overturned a 21-3 deficit into a 27-24 overtime victory on KC’s home field to shock Chiefs faithful and send Cincinnati back to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years.

Some of the pieces are different. But for the most part, similar versions of the teams return, except Cincinnati less of a Cinderella this time around, having now beat Kansas City three times in a row in the last 13 months. Such high stakes games quickly developed a rivalry between the two sides. And there’s been quite a bit of trash talk in the lead-up to Sunday’s AFC Title game. Heck, even the mayors of Cincinnati and Kansas City are taking shots at the other teams on social media.

One particular taunt irked Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. After defeating the Buffalo Bills in a blizzard at Orchard Park, one Bengals played said they’d see the Chiefs the next week in “Burrowhead” — a nickname for “Arrowhead” Stadium, where Kansas City plays. Because, you know, Joe Burrow is 3-0 in his career vs. KC and won the AFC Title game in that building last year.

At his press conference this week, Jones ended his comments by saying to the media, “see you all at Burrowhead.” Check it out:

Chris Jones pokes fun at “Burrowhead” nickname

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones ends his press conference:



"See you all at Burrowhead Stadium." pic.twitter.com/cRob95zRaK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2023

Clearly the original joke from the Cincy player served as fuel this week for Chris Jones. Not a man you want to mess with, since he’s one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the NFL. He’ll be facing a depleted Bengals offensive line with extra motivation to get after Joe Burrow.

Bengals at Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Including this season, one of the two will now have been the AFC representative for four straight years. Chris Jones hopes to make is KC’s third in that stretch and end the Bengals winning streak.