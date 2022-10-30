WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals DB Pretends To Be a Mannequin, Scares the Lights Out of Joe Burrow

Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton scared plenty of his Cincinnati teammates on Friday, including quarterback Joe Burrow.

In the Cincinnati locker room, the 28-year-old pulled a classic prank on his teammates, scaring plenty of them. In the video, Hilton dresses as a mannequin to then pop out and surprise members of the team.

The scaring concept was a simple but effective method of pranking teammates, just in time for Halloween.

Just outside of the locker room, the Bengals have a mannequin that displays the team’s uniform for the upcoming Sunday. This week, they chose black pants, white jerseys and orange socks.

Hilton mimicked the mannequin’s exact look and dressed in grey sleeves, gloves, and the same uniform. The only difference was that the mannequin was wearing No. 2 and he wore No. 21. Hilton also stood shorter than the mannequin. However, beyond that, you couldn’t tell a difference. Especially if you were just walking by, which is what most of his victims were doing.

While his coaches and teammates unassumingly walked by, Hilton jumped out and scared them.

Who doesn't love a good mannequin scare?

The first few people who walked by knew exactly what was going on.

Tee Higgins did not. He was completely startled. As was Zach Carter.

To close out the video, they got QB1 involved. Joe Burrow never saw it coming.

As he walked out of the team facility with a laptop in hand, he was completely oblivious to the mannequin switch. Hilton stood very, very still until Burrow turned the corner.

Joe Burrow Gets Scared Out of His Mind by Mike Hilton

One of his coaches even pointed at Hilton to tip him off. It didn’t matter.

The second that Hilton reached out at Burrow, the third-year quarterback jumped out of his skin. He even had to walk it off, saying it was “too early for that sh*t.”

Mannequin pranks and jump scares aren’t a new concept, but they surely don’t get old, especially when they’re this funny.

