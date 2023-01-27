WATCH: Clemson Player Details Alarming Injury Post-Surgery

Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway suffered an injury Thursday that half the population can’t relate to.

Galloway had a “crazy day,” which began while lifting in the morning. As he said in an Instagram video, Galloway took a nap after returning home from the gym. When he awoke, he discovered his testicles and scrotum “were exploded.”

Former Boston College guard Brevin Galloway, who is currently playing for Clemson will miss the game against the Eagles for possibly the worst reason imaginable. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/ZE2PLG3YJC — A.J. Black (@AJBlack_BC) January 27, 2023

“So, this morning I went to lift,” Galloway said. “I came back, I took a nap, I woke up from my nap — my testicles and scrotum were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery — three hours later, my testicles are induced to a normal size. I don’t know what happened to my testicles. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. But we made it… I will be back in a uniform shortly. Go Tigers, I love Clemson.”

Galloway added in his caption, “be back in 7 days.” That would effectively knock him out of Clemson’s road tilt against Florida State Saturday and his return to Boston College next Tuesday. Galloway spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Eagles, averaging 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

He transferred to Clemson ahead of the 2022-23 season, where he’s emerged as a starter. In 21 games, Galloway is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. His 44.6% from the field is the highest of his collegiate career.

Galloway played a pivotal role in Clemson’s 72-51 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday. He scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting with five assists and two rebounds.

