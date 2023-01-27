WATCH: Clemson Player Details Alarming Injury Post-Surgery

Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway suffered an injury Thursday that half the population can’t relate to.
Galloway had a “crazy day,” which began while lifting in the morning. As he said in an Instagram video, Galloway took a nap after returning home from the gym. When he awoke, he discovered his testicles and scrotum “were exploded.”
“So, this morning I went to lift,” Galloway said. “I came back, I took a nap, I woke up from my nap — my testicles and scrotum were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery — three hours later, my testicles are induced to a normal size. I don’t know what happened to my testicles. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. But we made it… I will be back in a uniform shortly. Go Tigers, I love Clemson.”
Galloway added in his caption, “be back in 7 days.” That would effectively knock him out of Clemson’s road tilt against Florida State Saturday and his return to Boston College next Tuesday. Galloway spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Eagles, averaging 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
He transferred to Clemson ahead of the 2022-23 season, where he’s emerged as a starter. In 21 games, Galloway is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. His 44.6% from the field is the highest of his collegiate career.
Galloway played a pivotal role in Clemson’s 72-51 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday. He scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting with five assists and two rebounds.
This story is developing…