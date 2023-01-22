WATCH: Clemson Student Hits Full-Court Putt, Wins $10,000, Sends Basketball Crowd Into Frenzy

Kevin Murphy, a freshman at Clemson, was chosen to participate in a halftime challenge during the Tigers’ game against Virginia Tech Saturday that would see him try and hit a putt the length of the basketball court for a $10,000 prize. He nailed it.

The moment it went down, the crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum went wild for Murphy’s shot. The 94-foot putt was about the only bit of action the fans on hand were treated to. The game ended in a low-scoring 51-50 defensive affair in favor of Clemson.

Murphy’s shot looked good from the start, though he wouldn’t tell you that.

“I was shaking when I went back [for the put], but I just hit it. It veered a little left and right, but I was like, ‘it might go in,’ and it went back right before it went in and it hit and it was surreal,” he said after the successful putt. “It didn’t look until the very end, and right when it went in I was just like, ‘no way this just happened. … I still haven’t processed it.”

Up next for Clemson

Clemson’s 51-50 win over VT was the Tigers’ eighth in nine tries and second over the Hokies this season. They remain atop the ACC standings with an 8-1 conference record and keep their 11-0 undefeated home winning streak alive.

The Tigers won’t face another team with a winning record for the rest of January. That means that barring any setbacks, Clemson will cruise into February with one conference loss as the regular season winds down. Not more that you can ask for from a team that is one win away from matching its win total from one season ago.

Next up for Clemson will be Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets sit second to last in the ACC standings with only one win to their credit this season in conference play. Tip-off is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET live on the ACC Network.