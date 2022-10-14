WATCH: Cleveland Browns Player Filmed Getting Stopped By Tackling Dummy in Embarrassing Video

Cleveland Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz is no behemoth — standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing in at 186 pounds.

Schwartz has trouble being physically imposing to opposing defenses and on Thursday we learned the same is true with practice equipment. The tackling dummy can be a useful tool, or it can be an enemy. After what we saw at Browns practice, the tackling dummy is 100% confirmed an enemy of Schwartz. Take a look for yourself as Schwartz has trouble maneuvering his way through after hauling in a pass.

Well, this happened in Berea today. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VGFyXeG5By — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 12, 2022

Star running back Nick Chubb’s reaction should tell you all you need to know. Chubb (24) was dripping in disappointment, coming to a complete stop after finishing his drill to watch Schwartz’s struggles. Browns fans picked up on Chubb’s reaction on social media.

I also love Chubb having a front row seat to witness 😂 pic.twitter.com/lNFivNaE4D — William Rodriguez (@BRoddy12) October 12, 2022

As ruthless as it may sound, some were just happy to see that Schwartz *checks notes* hauled in a pass. Schwartz, 22, was selected in the second-round of last year’s NFL Draft out of Auburn. Through 19 games, he has just 19 receptions to his name.

Just encouraging to see that he caught the ball. — Stephen (@Scuba_Steve26) October 12, 2022

Does this gaffe sum up his career thus far? Some might agree with that statement…

We seen him catch one 5 yard toss and then he hit a brick wall! All that speed is doing nothing for the team. Can’t return kicks! Can’t run reverses! Can’t catch in a real game! — Anthony Woodruff (@Anthony33305204) October 12, 2022

Anthony Schwartz Hoping to Pop Soon for Browns

Have some faith, Browns fans. Hopefully those offseason improvements will start to show soon.

“I’ve been trying to just catch, catch, catch every day,” Schwartz said this offseason. “[I’ve been able to] come here and put it all together, and it also helps me knowing the playbook now. I can just go out there and not have to worry about, ‘Oh, am I going to mess this up or mess that up?’ I’m just going to go out there and beat the guy in front of me.”