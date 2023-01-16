WATCH: Colin Cowherd Wrongly Claims Mike Tyson Is Dead

Fox Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd had an outrageous gaffe Monday involving boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson.

Cowherd, breaking down the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” compared the Buffalo Bills to Tyson. He used the comparison to explain that Buffalo is a knockout artist with no jab. But in the midst of making the comparison, Cowherd had a slip-up, referring to the former heavyweight champion as the “late Mike Tyson.”

Dummy Cowherd thinks Mike Tyson is dead. pic.twitter.com/01mZRQ6Or7 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 16, 2023

“More than any quarterback this weekend, he [Bills quarterback Josh Allen] is throwing the ball over the top any opportunity he gets, almost to a fault,” Cowherd said. “That’s why I say Buffalo reminds me of the late Mike Tyson. They’ll have a knockout punch always as long as Josh Allen’s there.”

We can confirm that Tyson, 56, remains alive and indeed, still, “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” It didn’t take long for Cowherd’s mishap to make the rounds on social media, many chiming in with their thoughts.

“Mike Tyson would famously show up to his fights late,” one Twitter user wrote. “I think that’s what he means! Lmao guy’s a genius.”

Colin Cowherd Apologizes for Mike Tyson Slip-Up

Soon after the clip went viral, Cowherd acknowledged his mistake. Turns out, Cowherd meant to say “old Mike Tyson.”

“The old Mike Tyson — not the late Mike Tyson,” Cowherd tweeted. “Sorry champ @MikeTyson.”

The old Mike Tyson — not the late Mike Tyson 😂. Sorry champ @MikeTyson — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 16, 2023

Beyond the slip-up on Tyson, Monday’s show was notable for being perhaps the final time Sean Payton makes his weekly appearance on the show. Payton, who joined the network after retiring as New Orleans Saints head coach after the 2021 season, has interest from multiple teams in returning to the NFL. Any team that wants him, however, must make a deal with New Orleans for his services.

Payton revealed he will meet with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers this week about their head coaching vacancies. In addition, the Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to speak with the 59-year-old. Payton said that he and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis have already discussed what the potential compensation could be.

“Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick,” Payton said, via ESPN. “Each team has different ammo or different pick selections. It could be a future one where maybe you have to throw in something.”