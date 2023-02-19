WATCH: College Basketball Game Ends In All Out Brawl, Spills Into the Locker Room

It’s not quite March, but the madness has already started in college basketball. Not in a good way, either. A college basketball game between North Florida and Austin Peay ended with a benches-clearing brawl on Saturday.

With Austin Peay leading 72-71, the Governors forced a turnover and raced down the floor to run out the clock and secure a big win. But as time expired, Cameron Copeland attempted an alley-oop, which didn’t sit well with North Florida.

Jonathan Aybar issued a hard foul on the play, which resulted in an altercation. Both benches cleared, creating an ugly scene to close out the A-Sun contest:

Absolute chaos at the end of the North Florida – Austin Peay game. pic.twitter.com/yOVfhfgeVJ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) February 19, 2023

The brawl might not have ended on the court. The doors to both locker rooms share a common hallway, and USA TODAY reports that players continued to “confront each other” off the floor.

North Florida head coach Matt Driscoll offered a brief explanation of what happened after the game.

“It was a tough loss in an important ASUN game today and unfortunately it ended how it did,” he said. “(Aybar) went to make a play to contest a dunk in the final seconds but ultimately it shouldn’t have come down to the last play. We will move forward as a team in the final week of the regular season.”

New Jersey HS Basketball Game Called After Melee

There must be something in basketball gyms across the country this time of year. A high school basketball game in New Jersey had to be called off recently when a melee broke out among players and ultimately went into the stands.

In the second quarter of a game between Camden and Eastside (both in New Jersey), a fight broke out among players. Benches cleared and fans started going onto the court as the brawl continued.

Camden owned a 30-17 lead when the game was called off. Tom McGurk of the Courier-Post provided videos of the unfortunate end to the game:

Some video from the melee… pic.twitter.com/4L89ww06YY — Tom McGurk (@McGurkSports) February 17, 2023

It’s expected that both teams will be eliminated from the state tournament because of the melee.

To add another element to the game, Kentucky basketball commit D.J. Wagner plays for Camden. He scored 16 points when the game was called.

Wagner ranks as one of the top-five players in the 2023 recruiting class, per On3.