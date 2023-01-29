WATCH: College Basketball Game Paused After Ohio State Player Barely Avoids Injury From Falling Scoreboard Piece

There was a scary situation at Assembly Hall as Ohio State took on the Indiana Hoosiers. A piece of the scoreboard fell to the floor. Thankfully, no one was struck by the falling object. It was a moment that you just don’t expect to see during a game.

While Indiana’s home arena is historic, you’d expect it to hold itself together. It wasn’t a large piece of metal exactly, but it was big enough to give everyone a good scare. Brice Sensabaugh of Ohio State was feet from where it fell as he jogged onto the court.

At that point, you have to wonder if the scoreboard is safe for the rest of the game. Coach Mike Woodson did not look happy as the incident unfolded and the game was delayed for a time.

Not exactly how you imagine your home game going against a Big 10 rival like Ohio State.

The talented Ohio State freshman wasn’t fazed by the incident once the whole delay was over. He was once again the best player on the court for the Buckeyes. He was able to put up 23 points and 6 rebounds in the effort.

After this delay in the game, the Hoosiers would go on to pull away from Ohio State.

Like The Scoreboard, Ohio State Falls in Assembly Hall

This is just not the season for the Buckeyes. Getting some consistency on the court has been a problem throughout the year. When they went to Bloomington, it was more of the same. Sensabaugh was pretty much on his own here with only Zed Key making it into double digits outside of the talented frosh.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were led by the usual suspects as well. Trayce Jackson-Davis put up a double-double in the effort with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino was able to lead all scorers with 24 points. Indiana had a third player in double digits with Malik Reneau.

Scoreboard incident aside, it was a pretty standard game. Indiana was clearly the better team coming into the game and that’s what played out on the floor throughout the game.