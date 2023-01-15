WATCH: College Basketball Player Hits Game-Winner, Celebrates In Heart-Warming Fashion

Oh, it’s a great time of the year for sports fans. College basketball is in full swing, and the madness is already underway. You want buzzer beaters? This is going to be a candidate for best buzzer-beater of the year when the season is said and done. Of course, it comes from the ranks of Conference USA.

The Rice Owls were playing host to UTEP on Saturday afternoon. This game was high-scoring and ended with a flourish. All afternoon, the Owls relied on Quincy Olivari and Travis Evee. It is no wonder that this game came down to Evee’s delicate touch.

Down 82-81, no timeouts left, and just 5.4 seconds on the clock – well, just watch. And whoever that fan is on the sideline that celebrated with the team, give him lifetime tickets.

This gave Evee 21 points on the day. He was just behind fellow guard Olivari who had 23 points and 9 rebounds on the day.

Despite a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists from TEP guard Shamar Givance and 20 points from Tae Hardy, it just didn’t work out for the Miners. Mario Mckinney was able to give a lot of valuable minutes off of the bench, but it was for naught. Sometimes, college basketball can be heartbreaking.

College Basketball Blue Blood Bounces Back

In case you hadn’t noticed, this season has not been great for the Kentucky Wildcats. Especially not for head coach John Calipari. Things were seemingly running off the rails just days ago. However, in college basketball, the only thing that matters is winning.

And that’s exactly what Kentucky did when they visited #5 Tennessee. This game was not pretty. However, the Cats did walk away with a win. Oscar Tshiebwe was a double-double machine as usual with 15 points and 13 rebounds. But the team locked in defensively.

A top-5 win on the road is going to go a long way to increasing this team’s confidence. Who knows if it is a real turnaround or just a brief bounce back? Whatever happened on Saturday, fans are hoping continues into the rest of the season.

There are still some issues with the Wildcats, particularly the lineups that they play at times. But for now, John Calipari has bought some credit back that he may have lost over the last month or so.