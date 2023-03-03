WATCH: College Basketball Player Nails Opponent With Vicious Punch During Conference Tournament

Torrential thunderstorms are ripping through the Ohio Valley this weekend, but they’re nothing compared to the pandemonium during Thursday night’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament action in college basketball. In the final game of a packed OVC tourney slate, a bit of a brawl broke out between 3-seed UT-Martin and 6-seed SIU-Edwardsville when a small confrontation led to a sucker punch from an Edwardsville player.

In the video below, you’ll see UT-Martin big man Rifen Miguel wall up and trudge his way into an Edwardsville player, DeeJuan Pruitt, after they had scored a bucket. It’s odd behavior, because there’s no need for the offensive player (Miguel) to stick so close to his defender as he shuffles down the court. Ideally, you’re trying to get open on offense. But instead, Miguel decided to linger in the backcourt and get all up in Pruitt’s personal bubble as the two teams headed down the court.

Well, Pruitt didn’t put up with Miguel’s shenanigans for very long and hauled off and hit him in the face right near halfcourt. Migeul, provoked by the surprise strike, chased after Pruitt, who absconded to his team’s bench. You can see that sequence right here:

SIU-Edwardsville player punches UT-Martin player

DeeJuan Pruitt from SIU-Edwardsville just clocked Tennessee-Martin’s Rifen Miguel with a right hook in an Ohio Valley quarterfinal matchup, resulting in three ejections.



Somehow, UT-Martin is the team that gets two players ejected while only Pruitt is ejected for SIUE. pic.twitter.com/vYJShEEggd — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) March 3, 2023

Before Pruitt got to the bench, though, another Martin player, Jalen Myers, caught him and tried to throw a punch of his own but whiffed. The main fireworks were over after that and the two teams took turns holding each other back while the referees got a handle on the situation. In the end, officials decided to kick out Pruitt and Myers for throwing punches, and Miguel as well for instigating the incident and chasing after Pruitt following the punch.

All this in just the first half, where there was a long pause with 4:13 to go before the break and UT-Martin leading SIU-Edwardsville 31-27. After those ejections, the game calmed down. They got to the break and both clubs came out for a competitive second half. The higher-seeded UT-Martin eventually came out on top despite losing two of their rotation players during the first-half skirmish as sophomore guard Jordan Sears led the way with 33 points and 15 made free throws to send the Skyhawks to the OVC semifinals.

UT-Martin is set to face Tennessee Tech at roughly 10:30 p.m. ET Friday night for a chance to go to the OVC title game with a win. Any night owls around here ought to check that one out to see if it’s quite as dramatic as Thursday’s affair. Likely not, but you never know what’s going to happen in mid-major conference tournaments in college basketball. What’s the saying? THIS. IS. MARCH.