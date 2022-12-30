WATCH: College Football Fan Eats Entire Jar of Mayonnaise During Game

A couple of college football fans took their team dedication to an all-new level on Friday in celebration of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the Maryland Terrapins and the NC State Wolfpack. The following viral video captures the moment a handful of fans eat an entire jar of Duke’s mayonnaise in an impressive, and equally unsettling, feat. Check it out.

HELLO pic.twitter.com/xsIjdehvC0 — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 30, 2022

The video of the fans eating mayonnaise posted to the popular Twitter account no context college football, saw lots of love, and a ton of hysterical responses from fans. A reply from Duke’s Mayo Bowl’s Account simply read, “HI.”

Other fans, however, were left in hysterics over the antics.

“Im crying,” one fan wrote, “how is this bowl game real.”

Another expressed disbelief writing, “No way they’re just casually downing mayo.”

Even the commentators heard in the background of the video expressed some level of ironic discomfort watching the fans devour entire jars of mayonnaise.

“All the sickos out in full force a little after noon on Friday, the day before New Year’s Eve,” one of them remarks.

One final fan quipped, “I love this game.”

Second Fan Caught Going to Town on Massive Jar of Mayonnaise

Football fans looking to enjoy a day of sports without the constant mayo antics are, unfortunately, out of luck. While the above video is certainly out of the ordinary, another video, which you can view here, captures another mega fan going to town on a ridiculously massive jar of Duke’s Mayonnaise.

The video features the Duke Mayo Bowl’s millionth fan, Jay Arnold, who sports a shirt that reads, “I’m just here for the mayo.”

Much to viewers’ joy (or chagrin) the megafan enthusiastically waves at the camera before picking up the biggest jar of Duke’s Mayonnaise we’ve ever seen and eating it spoonful by spoonful with what looks like a bright yellow rubber scraper.

Viewers, again, flocked to the comments on Twitter where they shared their shock, distress, and joy at watching the man eat mayonnaise.

“Mans gonna have a heart attack,” one person argued. Another felt similarly, adding, “his reward is clogged arteries?”

Others, however, were again left in disbelief.

“I have no words,” a third person wrote. A friend responded, “I had heard this was happening, but it’s something else when it becomes real.”

With the game ongoing, some of the players spoke out about their opinions on mayonnaise. Bryson Speas, an offensive lineman at NC State, said that he does, in fact like mayonnaise. He also shared that from time to time, he likes to put it n spaghetti.

Currently, as ridiculous mayonnaise consumption videos from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl continue to flood the internet, Maryland holds a slim lead over North Carolina State. Prior to the second half of the game, the Terrapins were leading the Wolfpack 10-6.