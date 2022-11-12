WATCH: ‘College GameDay’ Host Nearly Vomits Watching Fan Do a ‘Shoey’

If you’re the type to get a queasy stomach at the mere sight of gross things, then sitting in on a shoey is probably not recommended. It’s also likely not what Jess Sims expected to see when the Peloton instructor signed up to be a host on ESPN‘s “College GameDay.”

Texans, as we all know, are built different. We saw that on this Saturday morning’s edition of “College GameDay” in Austin. For one Longhorns fan named John, 8:30 a.m. is never too early for a beer — or even a shoey.

As you can see, that is one dirty shoe. So much so, that Sims nearly vomited as John continued his chug.

But wait, there’s a unique twist to this story. John looks quite similar to the fan who did perhaps the dirtiest shoey of all-time when “College GameDay” was back on Texas’ campus two months ago.

“SHOEY!” analyst Pat McAfee shouted. “That’s the dirtiest shoe I’ve ever seen chugged out of.”

Lee Corso Forced to Miss Another Week of ‘College GameDay’ Due to Health Issues

Lee Corso was not on hand to witness the shoey, as the beloved analyst is missing his third consecutive show. Host Rece Davis said that Corso is on the mend from a health issue.

“Lee Corso still recuperating, hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon,” said Davis, on the set in Austin for No. 18 Texas (6-3) vs. No. 4 TCU (9-0).

Corso has missed five shows this season after being out for two straight weeks earlier this year. He briefly returned to “College GameDay” on Oct. 15 in Knoxville for No. 5 Tennessee (8-1) vs. No. 9 Alabama (7-2), and filled in viewers on a health scare that he endured.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” Corso said. “I was real worried because I went to the hospital. But I was there and a nurse said ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital. “So I’m not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again.”