WATCH: Commanders Fans Chant ‘Sell the Team’ During Amazon Prime’s Postgame Show

Fans of both teams inside Soldier Field had plenty to boo during the Chicago Bears’ (2-4) 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders (2-4) on “Thursday Night Football.”

A select few Commanders fans opted to stick around after the victory and made sure to get a certain point across. It came at the expense of Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson. Robinson was being interviewed by Amazon Prime‘s postgame panel after he got his first-career NFL start in the win — less than two months after being shot in the leg multiple times.

Rather than being able to hear about Robinson’s journey, those watching at home could only concentrate on one thing. That would be what appears to be a group of Commanders fans chanting “sell the team” in unison.

“Sell the team” chants



Those could be for either team tonight pic.twitter.com/3DtXtDOyPo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 14, 2022

The chant is directed at Washington team owner Dan Snyder amid the bombshell report Thursday morning. Per the report from ESPN, Snyder claims that other owners “can’t f—” with him because of the alleged information he has on his peers. Per a former Commanders executive, Snyder “thinks he has enough on [the owners] … He thinks he has stuff on Roger.”

ESPN Releases Bombshell Report on Commanders Owner Dan Snyder

ESPN’s report also indicates that Snyder referred to the NFL as a “mafia,” arguing that the league owners don’t like each other. An anonymous owner declined the allegation, saying, “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.”

During the summer months, Dan Snyder refused to testify under subpoena as Congress began an investigation into a toxic workplace culture within the Washington Commanders organization. As Snyder avoided the situation, a spokesman for the House Oversight Committee released a statement on the situation.

“[Snyder’s] refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public”, sending an intentional shockwave through the league. While Snyder sits on the hot seat for his truancy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is next on the docket.”

“Thursday Night Football” play-by-play man Al Michaels made mention of the report during the broadcast.

“Just by feeling: What the league would love is for him to sell the team,” Michaels said. “Not to go to a vote. Just sell the team.”