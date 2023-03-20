WATCH: Conor McGregor Drops F-Bomb on Sean Hannity, Fox News While Donating $1 Million to 9-11 Family Fund

Conor McGregor had a slip of the tongue while making a recent appearance on FOX News‘ Hannity, but we get the sense nobody will mind. The UFC superstar dropped an F-bomb just before revealing a $1 million donation to a 9-11 fund.

McGregor was a guest on the show to reveal his seven-figure donation to Tunnel to Towers. The charity was established after the 9/11 attacks to assist families of emergency responders who died in the line of duty.

McGregor let the colorful language slip while talking with Frank Siller — whose brother Stephen was killed in the attacks while trying to rescue others from the World Trade Center.

“Frank, I’m honored to support you,” he said. “I wanted to say, your brother Stephen is a f***ing — excuse me, is a hero.”

After McGregor corrected himself and apologized for his language, Siller responded by saying, “You had it right the first time.”

Conor McGregor dropped an F-Bomb on Hannity 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BcssALX9jS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

“He’s a hero. You’re a hero,” McGregor said. He then revealed his $1 million donation which the audience applauded.

Per TMZ Sports McGregor has donated $3.7 million to help Tunnel to Towers over the course of his professional fighting career. When you’re that generous, you should be able to say whatever you want on television.

Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Announced

In February, UFC president Dana White made a big announcement regarding Conor McGregor’s next fight. He will square off against Michael Chandler at the conclusion of this season’s The Ultimate Fighter.

White provided some details in a video posted on social media.

“We just confirmed the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter,” White said. “Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will go head to head as the coaches of the Ultimate Fighter. Team McGregor vs Team Chandler. This season premieres Tuesday, May 30 and runs through Tuesday, August 15 on ESPN and ESPN+.

“Then at the end of the season, McGregor and Chandler will fight live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. And I do not have a date or location for that but we will announce it soon. So it’s early in the year but we have nothing for badass events lined up. I’m pumped.”

McGregor’s last fight came in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier. The fight ended early after McGregor suffered a broken leg and he’s not returned to the Octagon since.

Two years will have passed since McGregor last stepped into the Octagon. But there will be, without question, a demand to see him back in action.