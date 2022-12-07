WATCH: Cowboys Fan Spits in Fellow Supporter’s Face During AT&T Stadium Standoff

Even though their team won big on Sunday, some Dallas Cowboys fans were unable to shake the anger that lay just under the surface. Fan fights can break out for a number of reasons. Most of the time, it has to do with two opposing fanbases getting a little too heated. This wasn’t the case.

Instead of the Cowboys fan taking their frustrations out on a Colts supporter, they found the nearest homer and let them have it. AT&T Stadium is massive, but cameras couldn’t help catch this altercation. One fan even spits on the other during this heated moment.

A woman in a CeeDee Lamb jersey gets into it with a Cowboys couple. The folks in the section nearby were no longer paying attention to the game on the field. They had a new spectacle to watch. You never know when a fist is going to fly. The woman in the Lamb jersey let the loogie fly to a chorus of “ooohs” and groans.

Here’s the video from TMZ, via NY Post.

No one knows why the fight started. No one knows what happened after. This woman basically told the couple to kiss her butt and made her way up the stairs. That’s how you handle yourself apparently when you have an intra-fanbase beef.

Dallas doesn’t have much to complain about lately. They are one of the top teams in the NFL. However, they are still on the fence about making one addition that at one point seemed like a no-brainer.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Unsure About Odell Beckham Jr.

The courtship of Odell Beckham Jr. has been something to see. There are a number of teams that are vying for the Super Bowl champion’s services. However, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the lead options throughout. Even after receiving cheers and chants at a Dallas Mavericks game this weekend, OBJ might not be a Cowboy after all.

Jerry Jones came out on his radio show and said that he is “not confident at all” that Beckham Jr. comes to Dallas. That’s mostly due to the fact that he might need more time to recover than originally thought. If that is the case and he isn’t available until the playoffs or even later, he might not be worth signing at all.

The Cowboys seem like they are in a good position. Adding a receiver like OBJ would be icing on the cake. You don’t need it, but it might feel a little incomplete without it. Let’s see if they take a chance on the 30-year-old, or if we will see him suit up for a playoff rival.