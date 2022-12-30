WATCH: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sprints Onto Field Late, Still Makes the Tackle

Is there anything that Micah Parsons can’t do? The Dallas Cowboys linebacker is a nightmare for opposing offenses. Tonight, the victims are the Tennessee Titans backfield. That includes Josh Dobbs who got the start.

While the defense was making substitutions, Micah Parsons almost didn’t make it. You can see in the video below, Parsons springs onto the field late. Then, the ball is snapped and he’s getting to the ball carrier quickly to make the tackle.

You just don’t see this every day. Parsons is a different beast on defense. Even when they try to run away from him, he finds the ball and makes the play.

Micah ran on the field right before the snap and still made the tackle 💪 @MicahhParsons11#DALvsTEN on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOdlLT pic.twitter.com/hL9XA0XqcT — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

This is a developing story…