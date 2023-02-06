WATCH: Crazy Brawl Breaks Out at Indiana High School Basketball Game

The reputation of Indiana high school basketball took a hit last week. A massive brawl unfolded during a game in South Bend, resulting in police presence and a postponement of the contest.

A rivalry game between Washington and Riley was canceled last week after a fight among fans unfolded during halftime. The incident started in the bleachers but quickly spilled over onto the court.

Punches were thrown, fans ran and others screamed during the ugly scene. The public address announcer urged fans to calm down and get off the court, but his words went unheard.

#WATCH: Brawl breaks out during a high school basketball game in South Bend, Indiana. South Bend Police said at one point all of their officers were at the school clearing the gym. No injuries reported and no arrests made. pic.twitter.com/P8cDCyQYSL — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) February 3, 2023

Police in South Bend were called to the scene to calm down the situation. According to a report from FOX 59, no arrests were made and no serious injuries were reported.

So, as ugly as the scene was in South Bend last week, it probably could’ve been much worse. We’re just thankful nobody sustained serious injury.

It was also reported that Purdue head basketball coach Matt Painter was in attendance for the game. There’s an expectation that the game between Riley and Washington will be rescheduled later in the season.

JV Basketball Coach Fired for Posing as Player

Want another ridiculous high school basketball story? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

A 22-year-old JV girls basketball coach was recently fired for impersonating a player and actually playing in a game. That’s an actual thing that happened.

According to WAVY-TV, 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins was fired after impersonating a 13-year-old player on Virginia’s Churchland High JV team. The girl Boykins impersonated was participating in a separate basketball tournament and was not aware of the situation.

Along with Boykins, the school also terminated the head varsity and junior varsity coaches. The team canceled the remaining games on the schedule for the season, as well.

For what it’s worth, Boykins seemed to dominate the game she played in … which is to be expected when a 22-year-old is playing against 13- and 14-year-olds.