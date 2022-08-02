WATCH: Cyclist Goes Flying Into Crowd After Horrific Accident

A former English Olympic cycling champion was hospitalized after flying into the crowd during an accident in the Commonwealth Games’ 15 km Scratch Race qualifying on Sunday. The incident occurred at Birmingham’s Lee Valley VeloPark in England.

Matt Walls aimed to avoid two other riders heading into a turn when he catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd. Walls collected seven other riders in the accident, with several spectators suffering injuries as well.

Walls received medical attention onsite and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital. Per The Washington Post, Walls was alert and communicating throughout. He remarkably escaped without any major injuries, although he did suffer some cuts that required stitches.

“Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, scrapes and bruises but thankfully no major injuries,” Team England said in a statement, via BBC.com.

Matt Walls “Pretty Banged Up” After Cycling Accident

Walls took to Twitter late Sunday night to update fans on his status.

“Thank you everyone for the messages and support!” Walls wrote. “I’ve somehow come away with no serious injures just a few stitches and pretty banged up. I really hope everyone else involved is ok including the spectators that may have been injured.”

Walls, 24, took home the omnium gold and Madison silver for his home country at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Of the eight total riders involved, two others went to the hospital, including Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee. Bostock described himself as “quite battered” from the accident.

“Big thanks to everyone who has messaged and checked in,” Bostock tweeted Sunday. “Just want to let everyone know I’m okay. Quite battered but hoping to be back in time for the RR next week. Really scary crash, especially happy to see @mattwalls somehow came away relatively okay.”