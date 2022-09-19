WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Fan Rides Through Walmart on a Horse After Win Over Bengals

Think Dallas Cowboys fans are happy after their 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday?

One week ago, the season was over following Dak Prescott’s injury. One week later, it’s a renewed belief in the 2022 NFL season after upsetting the reigning AFC Champions at home. One fan was so excited that he celebrated by taking a trip to his local Walmart. This wasn’t just a normal trip, however. This was a victory lap of sorts — and it was done horseback.

That’s right, this Cowboys fan — Stetson and all — rode right through a Walmart on top of a horse. I’m not sure that’s entirely legal, but if you watch the video below, nobody was stopping him. Something tells me this must be a regular occurrence after a Cowboys victory.

Everything's bigger in Texas 🤠🐴



A Cowboys fan rode his horse into Walmart after yesterday's win 💀



(via @K104FM, kelvin_amaya716/IG) pic.twitter.com/80ED2C104h — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 19, 2022

The fan even rode through the checkout line and dropped some dough on a blue bucket — presumably to pick up the mess the horse created in the back of the store.

Dallas Cowboys Find Hope in Backup QB Cooper Rush

The Cowboys were a new-look team against Cincinnati, led by backup Cooper Rush under center. Rush came in amid Prescott’s absence and performed well. Rush, making his second-career start, completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Whereas Prescott looked to have zero chemistry with the Cowboys’ rebuilt receiving core, Rush had it in bunches.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he came away blown away from Rush’s performance, amid fans’ cries for the team to sign an alternative such as Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.

“He [Rush] exceeded my expectations. He did,” Jones said. “No reason why he couldn’t, but he did exceed my expectations. I thought his passing was outstanding.”

Jones gave an update on the status of Prescott, who was expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Dallas is far more optimistic and think he could return in the next couple of weeks.

“I’ve got out on the limb for the man upstairs, OK? And you know I’m trying to be trite. But he really is the only one [who knows when Prescott will return],” Jerry Jones said. “When he has strength, which I have no idea when that will be, but it will be not an issue of being concerned about re-injuring the thumb. It will be an issue of his ability to grip the ball, and you know Dak. He’s beat every timeline I’ve ever seen or looked at, so he’s got a good chance to do it. But there’s no question that we didn’t put him on IR.

“I want to be real clear about that: We did not put him on [IR], so he could be working during these weeks. He could be out there throwing but certainly involved in everything else. He couldn’t have done that had we put him there [on IR]. I certainly would look to hope that he just might be available [soon].”