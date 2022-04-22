WATCH: Dana White Hilariously Demonstrates How to ‘Stay Alive’ on a Plane With Mike Tyson

Amid all of this controversy, Dana White just wanted to show what it looks like to ride a plane with Mike Tyson and do it the right way. The UFC headman likes to joke around. And, being friends with the former heavyweight boxing champion, he just so happened to have the perfect video. It is rare when something comes back to age as well as this.

Check out the tweet below and see it for yourself. Don’t forget to take notes.

Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. pic.twitter.com/gJFoKOtmkO — danawhite (@danawhite) April 21, 2022

Alright, so let’s break this down. After all, it might save the next poor fellow that decides to poke Tyson on the shoulder up in first class. There’s a reason why the seats are so tall, no one wants the guy behind them talking to them.

Step One: Don’t mess with Mike Tyson.

Two: Don’t say anything to Mike Tyson.

Three: Listen to Mike Tyson when spoken to.

Four: Get out of the way.

If you encounter the man who knocked out Marvis Frazier in 30 seconds, just follow these steps. That way you don’t end up taking haymakers from the champ. Even at 55-years-old, Tyson has been staying in shape. In training videos, his hand speed is still up to snuff and I couldn’t be paid enough to take one of those swings.

This incident has drawn a lot of criticism and laughs, to be honest. There are memes, jokes, and all kinds of things just like Dana White’s video with Mike Tyson on the private plane. In the video, the man managed to not be knocked unconscious and probably came away with less injury than one would think.

Since the story broke earlier today, Tyson’s reps have come out with his side of things. It doesn’t seem like it was just words and gestures.

Mike Tyson Reps Say Plane Incident Triggered by Thrown Water Bottle

After the issue on the plane, the man in the video didn’t really interact with law enforcement. He briefly spoke to them, but local officials said that he did not cooperate with them very much. So, who knows what may happen with this. It seems that nothing will but a lesson was learned by all that see the video.

Tyson’s reps say, “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.” You know what they say, stupid games and stupid prizes. The marks on the man’s head will be a reminder of what happened.

Of course, the video has gone viral, the story has been developing, and no one really knows where to go from here. There have been comparisons between what Will Smith did versus Tyson’s actions, a lot of people shrugging about it, and others relishing in the chaos of it all. What do you say, Outsiders?

Dana White knows how to ride a plane with Mike Tyson, and now the rest of us do as well.