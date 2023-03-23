WATCH: Deion Sanders, 55, Effortlessly Benches 245 Pounds in a Winter Coat

Deion Sanders is 55. He’s the superstar athlete turned high-profile college coach. And he proved this week he still has the weight-room skills. (Plus the style, never forget that).

Sanders now is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His Buffs have started spring practices in Boulder as Coach Prime installs the offense and defense for the fall.

And on Wednesday, he proved that at 55, he’s not asking any of the players or his much younger assistants to do something he can’t. Like benching 245 while dressed in a jacket, hoodie, hat and shades. Plus chains. Coach Prime always has to maintain the look.

Colorado fans got to witness a bench press challenge between Deion Sanders, his son Deion Jr, known as Bucky, and assistant coaches Sam Malone and Shadd Davis. For what it’s worth, “Bucky” is in charge of creating content for the Buffaloes football Youtube channel.

So how many times can you bench press 245? Bucky couldn’t manage one rep. The assistant coaches did get the weight up. But then it was time for Coach Prime.

Need any help with that? “Don’t worry about me, I’m old school,” he tells them. Then Sanders does one, two, three, four, five, count ’em, six reps. That was enough for the coach. “Don’t ever try me again,” he says. We assume they will.

Sanders straightened his clothing, then stepped on his scooter. (He had toe surgery). Trusted good boy Gunner, Sanders’ Belgian Malinois, escorted his human down the hall.

Check it out.

Deion Sanders possibly shared this news with his team. He made the inaugural Madden Hall of Honor, which was revealed earlier this week. He and Lawrence Taylor were the only two NFL defenders who made the popular video game’s honor class. The two joined Barry Sanders, Randy Moss and Tony Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, Sanders has work to do with his team. Last year’s Buffaloes turned in a woeful 1-11 season. They were 1-8 in the Pac-12. Sanders has been working on a complete overhaul. And he tried to get that message across this past Sunday. That’s when he told the team that they had to earn their jersey numbers.

It’s “that simple,” Deion Sanders told his team. “Everything you do around here will be earned. We ain’t giving you nothing, so you gotta go get it and you gotta take it.”

We’re thinking Coach Prime will do more drills and exercises with his players other than the bench press.