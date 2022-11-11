WATCH: Did Two Falcons Players Tackle Each Other on This Play?

Things are not going well for the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Carolina Panthers (2-7).

On a night where the Falcons can regain first place in the NFC South with a victory, Atlanta has struggled on all fronts on a rainy night in Charlotte. One play has summed up the Falcons’ night — a 41-yard rushing score from Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The score was what it was: a fantastic run from a speedy player.

It could have, however, been prevented if members of the Falcons’ defense felt like helping each other out. About 20 yards into Shenault Jr.’s run down the sideline, two Falcons defenders had their sights set on making a play.

Falcons defender throws a blindside block on his own teammate pic.twitter.com/0nCraksFSD — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 11, 2022

Neither made it.

One defender rather made a blindside block on his own teammate, preventing him from tackling Shenault Jr, who continued his sprint into the end zone for six.

Falcons-Panthers the Snoozefest Many Feared

A two-score game late in the fourth quarter, the “Thursday Night Football” game has largely been what fans feared: boring. The Panthers lead 22-9 despite quarterback P.J. Walker passing for just over 100 yards in the game. Somehow, he has managed to outplay Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota is 13-of-22 for 103 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His backup, rookie Desmond Ridder, has been trending with many calling for the third-round pick to get a look. Amazon Prime analyst and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t hold back on his thoughts of Mariota’s play during halftime.

“At this point, you’ve gotta bring somebody else in. He’s making rookie mistakes, and as a veteran, you can’t have it,” Sherman said. “You have a good gameplan… you run the ball… you don’t turn the ball over. This is carelessness.”