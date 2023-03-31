WATCH: Dodgers Security Guard Absolutely Demolishes Fan Kneeling in the Outfield Grass Proposing

Major League Baseball couldn’t even make it through one day of games without a fan trespassing on the field. During yesterday’s Opening Day game for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium, one guy hopped out of the left field bleachers and scuttled out into the middle of the outfield, where he turned around and got down on one knee. You know what comes next.

We’ve seen this show before. A fella wants to do something fabulous for his hopeful bride-to-be and decides to arrange a proposal during Dodgers’ Opening Day. It sounds so fantastically romantic, doesn’t it? Except this jackal didn’t get permission to propose during in the middle of an inning on the field. Nonetheless, our hero hustled on out there when he saw the opportunity. Once on the field, he flashed the ring box to his girlfriend and then got down a knee and opened it up to propose.

Mere seconds after he got down on his knee and the crowd serenaded him with cheers, a security guard completed a flawless blindside tackle of the guy straight into the Dodger Stadium turf. The guy’s hat went flying as well as his ring box, which the guards didn’t seem too worried about. Security kept his tail on the turf as they handcuffed and arrested him on the spot for trespassing onto the field.

Watch security guard make superb tackle

Check it out below:

Proposal gone wrong 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GMbc4QWqBN — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 31, 2023

And here’s the overhead version if you’d like to look at that view too:

These security guards were just not having that ballpark proposal pic.twitter.com/dWvyMxkjrW — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 31, 2023

Perhaps the funniest part of this whole boondoggle is the timely hand of the Dodger Stadium DJ. Whoever it is, pay them triple. Because right before Mr. Security Guard careened the proposer, the DJ switched the track from your typical popcorn ballpark tune to DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” Whether it was intentional or not, Dodger Stadium’s DJ gave that security guard a perfect soundtrack for the takedown of his career.

He definitely stopped and dropped that poor dude during his proposal attempt. They’ll be talking about that one at the police station for years! And that guy should never have to pay for another meal in Orange County ever again with that level of dedication to his job as a law enforcement officer in the state of California.