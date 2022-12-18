WATCH: Dolphins Players Prepare for Bills Game With a Snowball Fight in Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins, a team that routinely plays in 80-100-degree weather, will take the field in snowy Buffalo Saturday night to face the Bills.

It’s been the main talking point all week long: How will these Dolphins react to the chilly temps in a pivotal AFC East matchup? Well, it appears Miami is quite loose as kickoff approaches. In the hours leading up to the game, receiver Jaylen Waddle and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis engaged in a snowball fight through the streets of downtown Buffalo.

Enjoy this video of @Raekwondavis_99 pelting @D1__JW in the back of the head with a snowball…



Looks like the pair of former @AlabamaFTBL players are enjoying Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/9LcvsFwtFJ — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 17, 2022

The snow appears to be nothing the former Alabama teammates can’t handle, though Waddle admitted this week he’d only seen snow maybe five times in his entire life. Waddle and co. will have to inevitably battle through the conditions at Highmark Stadium, as the forecast is calling for 70-100% snow for the duration of the game.

For the Dolphins’ sake, they’ll hope the big stuff, which came down Saturday morning, is past them. Highmark Stadium was hardly visible at the crack of dawn, covered in snow. It’s since cleared up, with the field completely visible and ready for 60 minutes of football.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Ready for Brutal Conditions

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is ready to fight through the conditions. The first-year head coach showed up to Dolphins practice this week wearing a white t-shirt which read “I Wish It Were Colder.”

“You don’t really prepare for it besides mentally deciding if it’s going to matter to you or not,” McDaniel said. “It’s a mindset as well. So to me, you just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can. There’s certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness, but the good news is there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines.

“So we will be playing the game in the same elements and as a competitor, man for man for our football team; that’s the objective, is that are you going to let the elements matter more to you than them? It is the same field, the same elements, so you just decide mentally how much you’re going to let it affect you.”