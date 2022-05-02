WATCH: Drew Brees Gets LSU Baseball Fired Up With NFL Quality Pregame Speech

The Bayou Bengals are having a great week. Garth Brooks rocked Tiger Stadium and Drew Brees gave LSU an NFL-quality pregame speech. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback told them about his championship year in the NFL and related to them just how important it was for them to put on a show and set an example for the young folks out there. Something for all sports folks to enjoy.

The LSU Tigers are having a good year. It’s tough to break through into the SEC. It’s about as competitive as the conference is in football. The best part about this whole Drew Brees LSU is how this game ended. We’ll talk more about that later, though.

Check out Brees’ speech below and see if you don’t get chills.

Drew Brees got the @LSUbaseball team HYPED for their game today 🙌pic.twitter.com/H1G3pYtUNH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 1, 2022

Passion, emotion, and one great speech before a baseball game. The Tigers are ranked 22nd in the nation according to the latest polls. The SEC is full of tough rivals and opponents. Perhaps no other college baseball team in the last 10 years has been as impressive and fun as Tennessee this year. The conference has six ranked teams in total and around eight teams have been in the rankings at some point this season.

LSU was playing host to Georgia when Louisiana and New Orleans hero Drew Brees showed up to town. It’s been a busy weekend in Baton Rouge. In case you didn’t see, Garth Brooks was in town. Of course, he had to play Callin’ Baton Rouge and the show was absolutely stellar.

So, they got one of the GOATs of country music and one of the best QBs of the modern era in the same weekend? That’s enough to make Brian Kelly start to dance. The university has a lot of resources, that much is clear.

Drew Brees Gives LSU a Boost Against Georgia

This weekend was a series with Georgia for LSU baseball. Drew Brees was there for LSU to take the series lead and finish off the weekend on a very high note. The Bulldogs have a good program this season as well. When the rankings came out on April 24, both teams had 12 losses on the season. No. 14 Georgia against No. 22 LSU. A great matchup you might see in the fall on the football field.

It was the bottom of the ninth. The Bulldogs were up 3-2 on the home team Tigers. It was looking like the higher-ranked team would win out on the series and walk away feeling good about how things went. Just when things were looking dire for LSU, third baseman Jacob Berry got on base with a single. Then, second baseman Cade Doughty stepped up to the plate.

Doughty knocked the ball clear over the wall and sent in two runs to take the win. A walk-off home run, his second of the season. He also put away Missouri 4-3 back on April 22. He has 10 home runs on the year, and the team took home the series. They won the first game back on Friday, 6-2. Lost game two, 12-7. And, miraculously, with the help of Drew Brees, LSU walks off a 4-3 win over Georgia.