WATCH: Eli Manning Moonlights as a Rapper in New Giants-Themed Rap Song

Eli Manning is continuing to build his resume now three years removed from his retirement from the NFL.

A TV star on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” alongside brother Peyton Manning, a walk-on football star at Penn State and now, a budding rapper. That’s right, while Peyton Manning is busy getting down to “Rocky Top” at the CMA Awards, Eli Manning is in the studio dropping bars.

Per ESPN, the former New York Giants quarterback linked up with rapper Fivio Foreign Tuesday for a studio session. Manning came clothed in his best Eminem circa 2000, rocking a yellow hoodie with a bucket hat and chain. Eli Manning was joined by former Giant teammate and center Shaun O’Hara. The quarterback/center duo helped lead the Giants to a Super Bowl championship in 2007.

This “1 On 3” remix is fiiiiire 🔥



Watch: https://t.co/9F9obe2ASu pic.twitter.com/7h0cbKX7mB — New York Giants (@Giants) November 10, 2022

“Me, Sean and Eli made the biggest song in history,” Foreign said. “Make sure you tune into that download on all streaming platforms.”

It would appear that the trio collaborated to create a Giants-themed album. New York’s Twitter account shared album art featuring the group with the title “Giants on 3.” O’Hara only added to the speculation in his response to the team’s post.

“The “Big Blue Drip” droppin’ soon,” O’Hara wrote. “@FivioForeign Is a BOSS & def an OL at #1On3 @EliManning.”

Eli Manning Claps Back at Brother Peyton’s Jokes at His Expense During CMA Awards

Though he wasn’t in attendance, Manning’s name made air on multiple occasions during the 2022 CMA Awards Wednesday. For that, he has his brother to blame. Peyton Manning hosted the award show alongside country music star Luke Bryan and the former made sure to get some digs in at his younger brother in the monologue.

Peyton Manning dropped not one, not two, but three jokes focused on Eli Manning. Eli Manning made sure to get one lighthearted jab in at Peyton Manning before the night was through.

“If my math is correct, that is the 3rd shot Peyton has taken at me on the CMA’s,” Eli Manning tweeted.