Another week, another “This is SportsCenter” commercial. This time ESPN has brought back members of the USWNT. The commercial is set to air during a break in the NFL Super Wild Card game between Dallas and Tampa Bay. In case you miss it, or you just want to see it again, we’ve got you covered.

This spot is titled “Stoppage Time.” It features SportsCenter anchors Nicole Briscoe and Jay Harris. The latter is giving a presentation. Your usual, boring, and mundane office meeting.

Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith sit alongside UCONN’s mascot Jonathan the Husky. Just as the clock strikes noon, everyone collects their things to get up to leave. But, they are stopped.

A little bit of stoppage time is added on, and Harris is more than happy to continue his presentation in the extra time. We all love free footy, no one wants a free work meeting.

Poor Jonathan…when those huskies gotta go, they gotta go. And you know that extra time just won’t be enough for Harris to get through the whole report. They’ll have to table this meeting and continue after they break for lunch.

This is the third edition of “This is SportsCenter” to hit the airwaves since they brought the series back. It has been a lot of fun to watch. Word is that Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder Sydney McLaughlin is going to be featured in a future commercial.

‘This is SportsCenter’ is Back!

Just last week, “This is SportsCenter” hit viewers with a pretty niche reference. The beauty of the series is the way they incorporate the mascots with sports stars and everyone’s favorite media faces. However, few mascots are as unique and cool as the Fighting Okra of Delta State University we saw last week.

Of course, in the debut commercial that we saw back in December, the USWNT members were featured as well. That was a fun little skit with the Syracuse Orange. As the soccer players enjoyed some tasty orange slices, a tradition in the sport from ages 5 to 55. Of course, the mascot didn’t take that too kindly.

There are going to be more of these coming our way over the next few weeks. Each one is a fun little look into a fictional office environment that we would all love to work in.