WATCH: ESPN Broadcaster Offers Referee a Plate of Catfish Midgame

Sometimes when you’re watching college basketball you see some wild stuff. Like ESPN’s Jimmy Dykes offering a referee catfish in the middle of a game. It’s truly something that you can’t predict, but it is a great moment in sports.

As Arkansas and Alabama battled it out on the court, Dykes and his fellow ESPN announcer were chowing down on delicious catfish. They went and got it straight from the Catfish Hole, a local establishment in Fayetteville.

Ever since Bilas started eating that ice cream at Rupp Arena, he’s been a glutton on the sideline. But it is nice that they’re highlighting a local establishment in the college town.

Those hush puppies look pretty dang good, too.

Jimmy Dykes offering up some food from the Catfish Hole to an official while getting the explanation on foul calls. 🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfnVEx7Wz5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2023

Dykes and Bilas are great together. They can be goofy and do things like offer a referee some catfish. Then, they can break down what went wrong with the defense’s response to a slip screen in the next breath.

Entertaining and informative, this is what people have come to expect from the basketball broadcasters.

Were The Refs Mad at ESPN’s Catfish Joke?

It really didn’t seem like the ref appreciated Jimmy’s offer. The referee might have been hungry and knew he couldn’t stop to eat the delicious fried fish in front of him. However, I think Dykes would have given him some if he reached out and grabbed a piece.

Bilas was just trying to have fun and get a free meal in the process. It was early on in the game and nothing of importance had really happened besides the 9-7 score in favor of Alabama. What’s the harm in taking a little snack break?

I think it is great that these announcers can get creative and have fun like this. People were complaining about Bill Walton and his antics for a long time. However, it seems that it is becoming more of the norm.

Let’s just hope Dykes and Bilas keep their shirts on…