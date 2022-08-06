WATCH: ESPN Releases Hype Video for 2022 College Football Season

In the event you weren’t excited for the 2022 college football season, ESPN has you covered.

The network released its official hype video for the upcoming season Friday and it is — quite simply — a vibe. The pageantry. The excitement. All captured in the 1:41 minute video serenaded by YUNGBLUD’s “The Emperor.”

ONE WEEK CLOSER TO KICKOFF 🙌



🎶 @yungblud pic.twitter.com/kOD261beci — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 5, 2022

The video package is great, although you could make an argument it wasn’t even the best one released Friday. For that, turn your attention to the Auburn Tigers and their “Top Gun” themed hype video. The team released the video on Twitter, the same day the team opened up its fall camp.

Day ☝️



There are no points for second place.#WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/0Av2YVXbtQ — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) August 5, 2022

“Gentleman, welcome to fall camp. You are the top one percent of all college football players. SEC quarterbacks – the best of the best.” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in the video. “We’re gonna get you better.”

The countdown to “Week Zero” is indeed on, with twelve games scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. Nebraska and Northwestern will headline the weekend, as the two Big Ten teams will do battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Labor Day weekend will yield a host of enticing matchups, notably Oregon vs. Georgia, Arkansas vs. Cincinnati, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame and Florida State vs. LSU.

Kickoff to the college football season is almost here. It will be a welcome sight for fans who are perhaps burnt out on NIL and realignment talk. Both subjects have consumed the offseason, while any on-the-field talk has played second fiddle. Nevertheless, there will be a season. Games will be played and tailgates will be lively.

And we are here for all of it.