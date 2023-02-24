WATCH: European Soccer Fan Invades Field, Punches Player Who Instantly Takes Him Down

Marko Dmitrovic, Sevilla FC’s Serbian goalkeeper, protected his goal and himself from a foolish soccer pitch invader on Thursday. Despite the fan-turned-nuisance getting the first jump, it was Dmitrovic standing over top of him when the scuffle ended.

Late in a Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven — played in the Netherlands — a fan burst onto the pitch and struck Dmitrovic in the back of the head. Dmitrovic then faced up with this new foe.

He delivered a right-handed strike to take him down after parrying a weak attempt from the pitch invader.

PSV fan ran onto the pitch and attacked Sevilla goalkeeper during the match tonight💥🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/jdl2v9CZ7A — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) February 23, 2023

Dmitrovic subdued the pitch invader-turned-assailant by the time the PSV stadium security could come and drag him off the pitch. A pretty sorry way to end your pitch invasion, one that didn’t go well to begin with.

As for the soccer, Thursday’s match was the return leg of a two match tie. Sevilla won, 3-0, at home against PSV Eindhoven a few weeks ago. So, despite losing 2-0 to them on Friday, they advance on aggregate score from the two matches, 3-2.

PSV Eindhoven will likely face discipline from UEFA for the occurrence at their stadium.

Plus, no one will be in a hurry to test Dmitrovic and his boxing abilities any time soon.

Women’s Pro Soccer Team Chases Down Ref, Beats Him Up After Controversial Call

A matchup between two professional women’s soccer teams broke out in chaos as players and coaches chased down a ref to beat him up on the pitch. The teams from the Democratic Republic of the Congo involved were TP Mazembe Women and DC Motema Pembe Women. The DC Motema Pembe players disagreed with an official’s call during the game in violent fashion.

Already losing in the contest by a score of 5-1, the referee in question declined to award the team a penalty kick. This prompted the women of DC Motema Pembe to chase him off the field before cornering him finally. Once cornered, the team proceeded to deliver blows to the referee in a scary moment.

In DR Congo, DC Motema Pembe Women Players chased and beat up a Referee for failing to award them a penalty, while they were losing 5-1 to TP Mazembe Women. pic.twitter.com/vFwoUOUcp0 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 17, 2023

Players from all sports have disagreements with officials on a daily basis, but rarely does a scene become violent. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident happened as a result of multiple bad calls, but the penalty that DC Motema Pembe felt they were owed came from a tackle in the penalty box.

The referee felt the tackle wasn’t worthy of a penalty and the women on the pitch disagreed. Several players were suspended by the DR Congo Football Association, and an investigation into the incident was opened.

The situation was so unprecedented that the opposing team appeared to stand around stunned at what was happening. Unfortunately the incident is drawing unwanted attention to the Congolese teams as the video went viral.

Adding to the drama and criticism for the players is the fact that they were down four goals. While teams see officials make late-game calls in winning time frequently, being nearly guaranteed a loss makes the scene that much crazier to see play out with the soccer ref running for his life.